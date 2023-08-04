Want to make a difference in a child’s life or bring a little sunshine to a struggling family? If the answer is yes, then start thinking now how to convince a group of your friends, work associates, neighbors, church members or club members to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this November and December.

Anyone can volunteer. You don’t even have to be part of a group. Just let the Salvation Army in Brunswick know to put your name down to volunteer to man one of the kettles for two hours or for however long and for however many days you are willing to freely donate your time.

