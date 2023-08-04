Want to make a difference in a child’s life or bring a little sunshine to a struggling family? If the answer is yes, then start thinking now how to convince a group of your friends, work associates, neighbors, church members or club members to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this November and December.
Anyone can volunteer. You don’t even have to be part of a group. Just let the Salvation Army in Brunswick know to put your name down to volunteer to man one of the kettles for two hours or for however long and for however many days you are willing to freely donate your time.
Elaine McNeal, the volunteer organizer for the organization, and Capt. James Dillingham, the officer and pastor at the Salvation Army in Brunswick, are hoping you will pitch in this year. In fact, they are hoping to round up enough volunteers to make paid bell ringers an unnecessary addition this Christmas season.
Achieving an all-volunteer bell ringing force would give the Salvation Army more funds to work with, more funds to assist individuals and families in need, be it a gift for a child or food for a household. Funds raised through the red kettles go to so much. Kettle dollars even go to pay a heating or air conditioning bill before an elderly person or family is cut off. And we all know what this summer has been like, with August and September left to go.
Groups and organizations could handle a day or more at the kettle without breaking a sweat. A sign up sheet could be passed around among the membership. Members could designate what time or times they would be willing to stand at the kettle. Every kettle in the community would be covered if the congregation in each place of worship in Brunswick and the Golden Isles volunteered to staff one for a day or more. Helping others would be a great way to celebrate the season.
High schools and youth groups, including the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, also could volunteer for kettle duty. Collecting donations for those in need of a helping hand would be a great service to the community.
It is a simple task. Stand at the kettle – or sit at the kettle if standing is physically too much – and ring the bell every so often or play seasonal music. Generous individuals will do the rest. Please help if you can. Volunteers can sign up online at registertoring.com, or they can call McNeal at 912-265-9381 Ext. 4 or at 772-300-5210.