When the nation is hurting, the men and women elected to Congress ought to do everything in their power to ease its pain. Everything. That includes putting politics aside, completely aside, and staying on the job until remedies are found. They are the people entrusted with the country’s present and future, after all.
If it means discussions that last late into the night or into the wee hours of the morning, so be it. The nation is hurting. If it means long meetings over the weekend, so be it. The nation is hurting. Americans are dying. Americans are sick. Americans are flat broke, or rapidly tumbling in that direction.
Unsurprisingly, this level of commitment and dedication to the American people seems to be absent in Washington in 2020. Despite an impasse over a new round of emergency funding for the Small Business Administration, an impasse created by opposing views between Democrats and Republicans, Congress adjourned Thursday and will remain out until Monday. They left without voting on a solution.
At issue is the earmarking of $250 billion in rush funds. Republicans want to channel every penny of it to the SBA for its Paycheck Protection Program, a program that will keep countless small businesses operational and thousands of workers employed. Due to overwhelming demand from financially ailing businesses, its first round of funding, $349 billion, evaporated as soon as it hit the banks, leaving countless applications high and dry. There’s that much need.
Everyone in the country knows by now the horrific toll COVID-19 has had on the nation’s businesses and citizens. Thousands of retailers are closed and millions of Americans are out of work, including family members, neighbors and friends. The Paycheck Protection Program is the remedy, albeit a temporary one until the commercial sector is up and running again.
Democrats are not arguing against sustaining paychecks. They want to double the amount sought, a proposal that clashes with what Republicans have in mind. Democrats want the additional funds for hospitals, local governments and food programs.
Both sides advance valid positions, but simply arguing over them is not helping anyone. The nation needs action, not lip service from party leaders about why their side is right and the other side is wrong. Businesses can’t pay bills or employees on debatable points in Congress.
Congress must find a compromise, and its members must do it quickly. Monday won’t be soon enough for some, and too late for others.