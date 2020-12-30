A year ago, few could have predicted the struggles that 2020 would bring. The COVID-19 pandemic has been the cause of many woes this year since March. While vaccines are starting to be distributed, it still may be a while before our lives go back to something that closely resembles life before the pandemic.
While 2020 has brought plenty of new things to reflect upon, there is one story from 2019 that is still very prominent in our community — especially when you see it sticking out of St. Simons Sound.
The Golden Ray is in the process of being dismantled as we get ready to turn over the calendar to 2021. The massive car hauler capsized in St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8, 2019, but its removal has been an arduous process.
The hope that it would be out of our waters before the start of 2020 turned out to be misplaced. Unified Command, which consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems, vetted various possible machinations before settling on cutting the ship up into eight sections and hauling it out by barge.
While cutting was expected to start over the summer, it was understandably delayed to the fall due to hurricane season. Once the cutting began in November, it was assumed that each cut would take roughly 24 hours. In actuality, the first cut took three weeks to complete. The second cut is currently underway while the first section is off to a recycling center in Louisiana for processing.
The saga of the Golden Ray is a microcosm of what the world has experienced this year. Our best laid plans have been disrupted greatly, and the setbacks have seemed to mount with great frequency.
But with those issues comes the ingenuity that has always propelled us forward. The crews working to dismantle the Golden Ray have worked tirelessly to improve their processes. They’ve been able to adjust on the fly and put in measures that will hopefully speed up the cutting process going forward.
If there is a lesson to be learned from this year and the Golden Ray saga, it is that adversity comes in all shapes and sizes. Challenges big and small will happen when you least expect them. What matters is how you respond.
Adversity will last forever if you let it. What we have proven this year is we can rise to the challenges presented and find a way to overcome it. Hopefully that means when we look back at 2021, it will include the Golden Ray’s complete removal from our pristine vista.