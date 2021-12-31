The past 12 months proved to be another roller-coaster ride for many in the community. While the majority of businesses managed to survive what the pandemic threw at them, COVID-19 took more of our loved ones and neighbors. It’s a fight that will continue into 2022.
It was not without its fiascoes, the major one involving the commission’s handling of County Manager Alan Ours. A man of integrity and know-how, Ours gave his bosses five months notice of his pending retirement, but instead of keeping him on, the commission gave him his walking papers after paying up his contract. Months later, it tried unsuccessfully to bring in a replacement through the back door, another individual of integrity but lacking the qualifications sought for the job. The county has been without a permanent full-time manager ever since April 1.
Fortunately for Brunswick and the Golden Isles, the good outweighed the not-too-good in 2021.
The county has a new police chief, Jacques S. Battiste, formerly of Louisiana and a retired member of federal law enforcement. His perseverance in overcoming the physical obstacles to becoming certified in law enforcement in Georgia should serve as a lesson to us all.
Students moved into the newly constructed Altama Elementary this year, and the shipwreck Golden Ray is no longer a huge eyesore in the St. Simons Sound. Using innovative techniques, salvagers removed the last piece of the vessel late this year and are now cleaning up what leaked or fell into the water.
The tourism industry continued to thrive. And this in spite of the pandemic. The only downside has been finding the employees to fill all the positions that have opened up.
A new era of cooperation between city and county commissioners will benefit the community, though only if the new head of the city commission table, Mayor-elect Cosby Johnson, approaches city-county rapport with the same attitude and enthusiasm as outgoing Mayor Cornell Harvey.
There’s also the $14 million in funding for a new roll-on/roll-off dock on Colonel’s Island, already the second busiest auto and heavy-duty machine port facility in the nation. A fourth berth will further expedite loading and off-loading.
The community also witnessed what can be accomplished when citizens work closely with their government. It is a relationship that can bear fruit like the new Glynn Haven Park on St. Simons Island.
Last but not least, while some regions of the nation might have been surprised how this community handled and reacted to the trial of the three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, those who call this home were not. Thanks to the leadership of religious leaders and the respect shown by police and residents to those shouting for justice, harmony prevailed.
It is the very character of Brunswick and the Golden Isles and the very reason why this coastal community continues to grow.