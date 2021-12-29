Luck — sheer luck. It is the only way to explain how those attending an affair at the Roxy theater on Albany Street in Brunswick or any resident or passerby in the vicinity after midnight Sunday escaped injury or, worse, death.
An off-duty city police officer hired to provide security at the event said multiple individuals fired upon the facility at 1603 Albany St. shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. In a defensive action, the officer returned fire. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the incident, its expertise and resources requested by city police.
For a few moments, this port city resembled the Chicago of the 1920s and 1930s. It was a dreadful period in American history when gangsters attempted to assert mob rule. Shooting up establishments in drive-by fashion, caring not a fig who was killed or wounded, was one of their scare tactics. Innocents were often caught in the crossfire.
Well, this is Brunswick, Ga., not Chicago, Ill. . These things do not happen here. They are not supposed to, that is.
Where is the community’s leadership? Where is the outrage? Where are the calls for all-out action?
City and county commissioners ought to be holding press conferences at the site of the attack and warning the responsible parties that such wanton and dangerous gunplay will not be tolerated in the Golden Isles. Their ire should include threats of hunting them down and seeing that each is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It almost makes one wonder what kind of world this has evolved into when there is more public outcry over cutting down a tree than there is about an attempt to cut down people.
This cannot be allowed to happen here with impunity. The reputation of too many communities has been darkened by just such unpunished outbursts of violence.
Moreover, there is the issue of safety. Vehicles and houses were hit by the storm of stray bullets during the attack. Next time, especially if these miscreants get away with it the first time, the community may not be so lucky.
City and county police should combine forces with the sheriff’s office and the GBI. Working together would increase the likelihood of catching the culprits and sending the message to all that Brunswick will not tolerate violence.