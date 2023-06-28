With the heat and humidity of summer pounding the Golden Isles this week, it may feel like the relative cooler temperatures of fall and all that the season brings are very far away. But the telltale signs are out there to remind us that one fall staple isn’t too far away — college football.
While football fans are no doubt flocking to the preseason magazines and counting down the days until the 2023 season kicks off, the Golden Isles got some good news about the 2024 and 2025 seasons a few weeks ago.
It was announced at the end of May that the annual rivalry contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators would remain in Jacksonville for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The game has been played in Jacksonville every year since 1933 with the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons. Those two games were played in Athens and Gainesville while the stadium in Jacksonville was upgraded for the debut of the city’s new NFL team — the Jaguars.
The contract the two schools have to play in Jacksonville was set to expire after this season, which raised questions about if the game would remain at a neutral site location. Schools aren’t allowed to host recruits at neutral-site games, which puts both schools at a disadvantage. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cited that disadvantage last summer during SEC media days when he talked about moving the rivalry game back to campus.
The game moving away from Jacksonville would be a huge blow to the Isles, which serves as a staging point for many UGA fans going to the gridiron collision. Some visitors to the area don’t even go to the game. They just come to hang out with other Bulldog fans.
It would be incredibly difficult to replace the dollars that Georgia-Florida weekend brings into the community.
It’s not just the economic impact that is worrisome. It would also be another college football tradition flung to the wayside by modern factors. Conference expansion and other changes over the last couple of decades have eroded some of the sports’ best rivalries. There is still something special about seeing the stadium in Jacksonville split 50/50 between Bulldog and Gator fans.
What will happen to the Georgia-Florida game after 2025 remains to be seen. The fact that the landscape of the SEC is also changing may factor into future scheduling. While the league seems determined to keep rivalry games intact as it adjusts scheduling with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league in 2024, it is not out of the realm of possibilities that the game could skip a year or two at some point in the future.
Whatever happens, we are grateful to see the game will at least be in Jacksonville for the near future, and hopeful that it will still be there in 2026 and beyond.