With the heat and humidity of summer pounding the Golden Isles this week, it may feel like the relative cooler temperatures of fall and all that the season brings are very far away. But the telltale signs are out there to remind us that one fall staple isn’t too far away — college football.

While football fans are no doubt flocking to the preseason magazines and counting down the days until the 2023 season kicks off, the Golden Isles got some good news about the 2024 and 2025 seasons a few weeks ago.

More from this section

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.