Before the pandemic, the future of downtown Brunswick was extremely bright. Developers began to pay more attention to the district and saw that it could be a thriving part of the Golden Isles once again.
Developers looked for ways to attract more people and businesses to the area. More apartments and lofts were planned to provide more permanent and attractive housing. More businesses moved in and thrived. Downtown was on the upswing.
Organizations worked to keep the building momentum in downtown going. The Downtown Development Authority continues to do a great job of promoting the area. Help also came in the form of two new organizations, NewCity Brunswick and Forward Brunswick.
Forward Brunswick sought to add more residents downtown with creative private-sector funding. NewCity was designed to work with different economic development organizations without duplicating their services.
The organizations both recently lost its leaders to different endeavors. How that will affect the push to make downtown the best it can be remains to be seen. Add that to what is already an uncertain economic future, thanks to the pandemic, and some might be ready to push the panic button when it comes to continuing downtown’s growth.
We are not ready to hit that button.
First, we expect the ideas and spirit of collaboration put forth by NewCity and Forward Brunswick to continue. There are plenty of stakeholders who have been involved in the process that want what’s best for downtown Brunswick. There is no reason to think that either organization will give up or cease to exist.
Second, there is much potential waiting to be tapped downtown. As developers work to revitalize buildings that sat empty, there will be more people and businesses ready to fill them. The domino effect will continue. Having more people downtown will bring in more businesses to serve them.
Let us not forget about the Oglethorpe block either. With the chance of a conference center being built extremely remote, that area could be the perfect place for a developer to build apartments and lofts that would attract even more people.
While the concern for downtown is valid, especially considering the pandemic, we don’t think there is much to inhibit the momentum already built up. Downtown Brunswick’s future is still pretty bright from where we sit.