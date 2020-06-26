Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey had his hopes up for a convention center in downtown Brunswick. But it’s not to be. Not this year anyway.
Convention centers cost money, a lot of money, something that is in short supply most everywhere during this COVID-19 pandemic. It’s definitely in short supply at home. The sales tax is down, understandably, with all the temporary closures, and a lot of businesses are hurting where it counts the most: in the pocketbook.
Not everyone was on board with the idea of a convention center downtown. Some naysayers felt — and still feel — the city would always lose out to the islands in the regional competition for convention business. To them, downtown lacks the magnetism, the drawing power and charisma, to lure much more than a cursory glance from groups in search of attractive meeting sites.
Mayor Harvey sees it differently, of course. Since his time on the city commission, downtown has metamorphosed from a place seldom visited by even locals to a popular area of the community with the marina, restaurants, coffee shop and distillery. There is more to downtown than there was a decade ago, and more is on the way.
There’s also the chicken and the egg analogy. Would a convention center provide the fodder for more investors and more commercial activity downtown?
One can easily envision it, especially if the port city can ever figure out how to effectively capitalize on its waterfront. Other places have with variety shops and restaurants. Brunswick could do the same. City Hall could become the leasing agent for the land at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. East River would draw shops and shoppers there.
Few can deny this indisputable fact: people are drawn to the water. They like being close to it. Sometimes it seems Brunswick is one of the few cities that continues to ignore that.
Who knows — the proposed performing arts center may even be looking for a new home if College of Coastal Georgia is unable to commit to the project within a certain time period. Perhaps the commission might begin thinking about an attractive sales pitch. What a catch that would be.
One never knows.