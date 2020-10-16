In the midst of a global pandemic, other medical issues may not be on the forefront of our minds. That doesn’t mean the other problems just vanish.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and serves as a reminder of just how much this insidious disease has impacted the lives of so many in our community. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 250,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women each year. Of those quarter of a million cases, about 42,000 women die.
While the disease is rarer in men, breast cancer does not discriminate. More than 2,000 cases are diagnosed in men each year with more than 500 dying from the cancer.
The warning signs of this malicious malady vary and some might not experience any symptoms. The most common, according to the CDC, are a new lump in the breast or armpit, thickening or swelling of part of the breast, irruption or dimpling of the skin on the breast and redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breasts.
There are a variety of factors studies have shown could influence the risk of getting breast cancer. For a complete list of those, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/ for a thorough breakdown of the disease.
The Golden Isles is not immune from this insidious disease.
On Wednesday, The News brought to you the stories of survivors who have fought the arduous battle against breast cancer. We continue to be amazed by the strength these women show in the face of such great adversity. The treatments for breast cancer often take a great physical toll on the body. It can be tough to endure without a good support system.
Thankfully, there is a community of breast cancer survivors and others who are there to help those dealing with it. No one can really relate to a traumatic situation like someone who has been through it. The treatments affect different people in different ways, so having that network of support to lean on is vital when it comes to putting up a good fight.
If you are looking for a way to support those battling breast cancer, there are a number of ways to help.
The local American Cancer Society is doing a mail out campaign seeking donations. You can send a check to support the efforts of the organization at 4A Quail Run, Brunswick, GA, 31525.
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Foundation is sponsoring its annual Artrageous Bra Fundraiser right now, where unique and elaborately crafted bras compete for votes. Vote for your favorite at just $1 at wearethefoundation.org/2020-artrageous-bra-entries.
If you have the means, please support these worthy efforts. We must work together to eradicate this disease.