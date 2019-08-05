As Americans, we are proud of the fact that we don’t settle for just adequate. If we do a job, we want to do the very best because that is what you’re supposed to do.
Apparently that adage doesn’t apply to the Environmental Protection Agency. Court documents filed Thursday in Brunswick state the EPA believes the plan it agreed to with Hercules to clean up Terry Creek is “fair, adequate, reasonable and consistent with Superfund objectives,” according to an email from Angela Miller, community involvement coordinator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 Office of the Regional Administrator.
Instead of a full cleanup of the toxaphene-contaminated Terry Creek outfall, the EPA and Hercules have opted for the least- expensive of a number of possible actions. The plan calls for a geotextile fabric that will lie over what’s left of the contaminated sediment while a new “concrete-lined conveyance channel” would reroute current discharge. The cost is about $4.48 million and would take 25 weeks to complete.
The only people in favor of this plan are the EPA and Hercules. During the comment period on the agreement, the EPA received 67 comments from private residents against the plan. The gist of those against the agreement is that it is not good enough to solve the problem.
The EPA’s plan to clean up Terry Creek has been denounced by pretty much every government official in Glynn County. The city and county commissions both passed unanimous resolutions against it, state legislators panned it and Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, urged the EPA to reconsider the plan. No matter the political affiliation, everyone agrees that it isn’t enough.
The only people who think it is enough are the two that formed the agreement. Hercules, no doubt, prefers the least expensive option because that means less money it has to pay for the damage that the company caused.
What is mind-boggling is that the EPA would go along with it. For an agency tasked with protecting the environment, we don’t see how doing the bare minimum to clean up Terry Creek is protecting it or the people that live around here. Cutting sweetheart deals with polluters seems counter-intuitive to that mission.
Perhaps that is why the EPA is also updating its Freedom of Information Act regulations that make it easier for the EPA to deny access to documents that the public has a right to see at its discretion without public comment or notice — though their opinion on Terry Creek shows the agency doesn’t care about what the public has to say, so what would be the harm in having public comments if you are going to ignore them.
This consent agreement is far from adequate. The citizens of Glynn County deserve to have Terry Creek cleaned up completely, no matter what it might cost the EPA or Hercules.
To put it simply, the EPA has failed to do its job. Adequate shouldn’t be the standard when it comes to cleaning up poison from the environment. If that is the standard, then the agency should change its name, because it’s not about protection if you don’t hold those that poison our environment responsible for their deeds and make them fully clean up their messes.
Glynn County and its citizens deserve better than this agreement. Hopefully the court will see this and not approve the agreement.