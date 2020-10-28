After nearly 14 months, there is finally a giant, yellow light (or crane) at the end of the Golden Ray tunnel. Tuesday’s arrival of the VB 10,000, which will use its powerful system of winches and lifting blocks to shear the 656-foot ship into pieces, is hopefully the beginning of the end for a project that many thought would have been wrapped up by now.
Some speculation early in the Golden Ray’s saga suggested the capsized vessel would be out of our waters by the end of 2019. Clearly, that didn’t happen. This project has proven to be a difficult task with a lot of factors to consider.
There have been a few stops and starts along the way. The pandemic played a role in the difficulties, much like it has in pretty much all aspects of our lives in 2020, as work had to be stopped for weeks in the summer after a COVID-19 outbreak among the crews working to remove the ship. The crew that will be working to cut up the ship sometime soon has been sequestered on St. Simons Island to avoid being exposed to the virus going forward.
The cutting up of the ship was then supposed to start in July, but Unified Command decided to “pause” the project until October out of an abundance of caution for hurricane season. Thankfully, the Isles hasn’t had a direct hit from a hurricane this year, but it was still a prudent move to err on the side of caution.
The Golden Ray’s presence has attracted a fair share of attention from residents and visitors alike. The incident brought a gaggle of people to the area around St. Simons Pier when it first capsized last September. As the months wore on, you could still find people visiting the pier to stare in wonder at the odd sight before them.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the VB 10,000’s arrival Tuesday brought out similar crowds. Whether or not those crowds stay for the inevitable cutting remains to be seen.
This will no doubt be an extremely noisy disturbance once work gets underway. Once one cut is started, it could take up to 24 hours to complete and there will be no stopping until the cut is complete. We imagine the noise won’t be particularly pleasant for anyone’s ears.
Isles residents have shown remarkable patience throughout this endeavor. We encourage everyone to tap in to that patience once more, especially if you live within the vicinity of the sound. Just keep in mind that this process will finally put an end to this unexpected saga.
We also send our prayers and thanks to the workers who will endeavor to cut a giant car hauler into several pieces. We pray for their safety as they tackle such a gargantuan task.