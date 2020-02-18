“The Iowa system is designed to do everything but actually represent what Iowans think, and it’s past time we put a stop to it. It’s time to dump the Iowa Caucuses,” retired KCCI Iowa news anchor, Kevin Cooney, who also covered his first Iowa Caucus in 1966.
As of this writing, more than two weeks after the ‘first vote in the nation’ Iowa Caucus of Feb. 3, we are still awaiting certified results of the Democratic Iowa Caucus. Only nine states continue to hold caucuses, versus open or closed Presidential Preference Primaries, as part of their respective delegate distribution and nominating processes. Three of those states come early in the contest, with the Nevada Caucus up next.
In fairness, the disastrous results of this Democratic caucus were not the first ripple of trouble. During 2012, on the GOP side, after a narrow victory of delegates and caucus attendees was called in favor of former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, a challenge was filed by former Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Rick Santorum. Santorum, a darling of evangelical Christians, had been polling well, and caucus day turn-out looked very favorable for his campaign. Santorum took the Iowa GOP to court over tabulations seeking a recount. Eventually, months later, Santorum was declared the actual victor, while his campaign by that point was for all practical purposes long since over and out of gas.
Iowa’s Democratic Party Chair, Troy Price, resigned on February 12, 2020, and calls for a re-canvas and review of all balloting/tabulating irregularities by DNC Chair Tom Perez, have also put his position and leadership in jeopardy. Less than 180,000 attended the caucuses or participated at satellite locations, a decline from 2016, with a field of only three Democratic candidates. And a substantial drop from the 2008 and 2012 contests.
The updated Rule Book for the Iowa Democratic Party Caucus is 77 pages long. Iowa’s Secretary of State and local election officials do not administer caucus registration/sign-in, balloting, nor tabulate results. The caucuses are administered by each state’s political parties, their selected vendor partners and thousands of lightly trained volunteers.
Though there were hundreds of old hands in the Iowa Democratic Party steering and guiding the various candidates and campaigns, the State Democratic Party largely depended on volunteers, from Iowa and across the country, to actually administer and manage all caucus precincts and satellite locations, as well as balloting and tabulation.
This contest would reportedly offer the Gold Standard, frequently referred to by Democratic Party and voting rights advocates and activists for ballot access and tabulation security including:
• Same day voter registration, no voter I.D. required.
• Printed candidate cards, to be held by caucus goers, to provide a back-up paper trail, hand-signed by each caucus participant.
• Mobile phone app for Precinct Managers to electronically tabulate and report precinct results.
• A redundant back-up phone bank for receiving precinct totals from any Precinct Managers challenged by the app.
And these upgrades produced some of the following unintended consequences:
• Out of state voters and campaign staffers/volunteers reportedly ‘voting’ and caucusing.
• Precinct turn-outs reported as high as 125 percent of voters/Democrats previously registered at the same location, spot surges despite flat turnout statewide.
• Untested app crashed and mistabulating tallies while operational.
• Overloaded phone backup system resulted in hours long hold times, never answered ringing and frequent hang-ups on precinct captains, many of whom simply went home on Caucus night.
• Two disputed, self-declared caucus winners. And either Senator Bernie Sanders or former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeg will have won the contest by the lowest plurality in the history of the caucus.
Considering all of the supposedly ‘error proof’ system fail-safes, results should have been available and reported by the 11 p.m. local newscasts back on the east coast. Yet, we are still waiting. The muddled results helped to hobble, perhaps irreparably, the campaigns of two formerly leading candidates, all for just a handful of convention delegates as another DNC rule change apportions the delegate totals to match percentage of vote count for each campaign with 15 percent or more of the vote. The GOP caucus contest remains winner take all.
Where was Professor Harold Hill and his band when you need him to soothe the restless crowd in River City, Iowa? This contest and the parade is marching on, but perhaps for the last time in such prominence and fashion down the main streets of downtown Des Moines, Davenport and others there.