Welcome aboard, new Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. Welcome to Brunswick and the Golden Isles. On behalf of the community, we wish you great success.
Success — easy to pronounce but difficult to attain. The past is littered with failures. It’s also festooned with successes.
For a police chief, success requires more than familiarity with the law. It requires the support of subordinates. Just as importantly, it requires the backing of your bosses. You have 80,000-plus of them, you know, including the seven county commissioners and county manager.
When properly courted as a resource, the community can be law enforcement’s most effective weapon. Citizens can be the department’s eyes and ears. Convince them you’re on their side, that you’re deeply committed to keeping their streets and neighborhoods safe, and, boy oh boy, what a crime-fighting ally you’ll have.
A police chief who wants the trust of the people must be level-headed and endowed with unwavering patience. Just recently, interim Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans showed the community what that means when he summoned the personnel and tools at his disposal to defuse a potentially volatile situation near Exit 29. A man who obviously needed a response coated with compassion was peaceably taken into custody. A proud moment for interim Chief Evans and the county police department.
It was a far better outcome than some this community has witnessed over the years. Naming Rickey Evans assistant police chief speaks well of your ability to recognize character and service.
For a police officer, patrolling the streets at night is like walking a high wire without a net. Most citizens understand that. They know how difficult a threatening situation can be and are only too glad it is not them having to make split second decisions of life and death. Suffice it to say, they understand that not all confrontations are going to turn out so well. They can only pray they do.
Study after study has shown that individuals suffering some form of mental illness are oftentimes the culprits in many of the crimes officers respond to year after year. It’s an ongoing problem. A special state legislative committee is looking for a solution but will likely adjourn without anything to offer. Maybe you can bring some ideas to the table.
Enforce the law fairly. Show that you have the people’s backs, and they will have yours.