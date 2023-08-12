Education officials everywhere are burning brain cells trying to figure out why millions of children are missing weeks of school across the nation since the days of the COVD-19 pandemic. They have plenty of theories, but none can put their finger on the exact reason or reasons.

Theories include parental fear over school safety. Despite best efforts, students and teachers have been killed or wounded during school hours by deranged off-campus intruders or classmates. Glynn County has had its own brush with hostile acts at school. They include two separate incidents where a student stabbed another with a knife at Brunswick High School. Both victims required hospital care.

Tags

More from this section

DDA look to raise money for downtown string lights

DDA look to raise money for downtown string lights

Hanging strings of lights across the length of Newcastle Street could cost a pretty penny — upwards of $40,000 — but the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority thinks city residents and businesses can pull it off with a fundraising effort.

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.

Recommended for you