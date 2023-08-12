Education officials everywhere are burning brain cells trying to figure out why millions of children are missing weeks of school across the nation since the days of the COVD-19 pandemic. They have plenty of theories, but none can put their finger on the exact reason or reasons.
Theories include parental fear over school safety. Despite best efforts, students and teachers have been killed or wounded during school hours by deranged off-campus intruders or classmates. Glynn County has had its own brush with hostile acts at school. They include two separate incidents where a student stabbed another with a knife at Brunswick High School. Both victims required hospital care.
There is also the theory of the destabilizing effect of the pandemic itself. After so much time away from school and friends, according to disciples of this cause, children are reluctant to return and parents are backing them up. They cite extreme nervousness, fear of being in a classroom setting again and other factors for wanting to stay home.
Everyone agrees these children need to attend school on a regular basis, but no one is sure how to get them to do it.
Here’s a thought: stop making the nation’s public schools the testing ground for whatever state and federal politicians feel like pulling out of their bag of “let’s try this.” They are turning our schools into political battlefields.
Parents know the political interference has arrived at the point of utter absurdity when the state or nation’s CEO signs a law or thrusts an executive order upon educators and school children forcing them to follow a specific lesson or policy. Some might view that as the government bullying children to think a certain way.
Whether it is a right wing or left wing law or policy, conservative, liberal or progressive, it does not belong in our public schools.
Children have a difficult enough time learning the three R’s. Just ask the moms and dads who assist them with their studies. They can do without the daily philosophical feeding of whichever political party is spooning it out at the time.
The impact? Obvious. American children are not performing as well as some of their counterparts in other nations and millions of them are not even bothering to show up for class.