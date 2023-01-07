It is almost a sure bet City Commissioner Johnny Cason meant something else when bemoaning the fact this week that city residents receive two separate tax bills, but has he and others on the commission given any thought recently to city-county consolidation? Consolidating the two governments would be the one sure way to guarantee that city residents receive only one tax bill each year.
In view of the problem the city and county are having with sustaining a fully staffed police force, it sounds like an opportune time to at least think about it. The safety and protection of individuals and families is, hands down, the most important role of any local government.
Commissioner Cason commented on the status of tax bills during an interview with The News. “It’s a fact that you don’t need two tax bills,” he said. He was referring, of course, to the tax bill sent property owners by the city and the separate one sent them by the Glynn County tax commissioner.
One tax bill? We couldn’t agree more, especially in the 21st century. Times have changed. Services offered by only city governments a century or more ago are now also provided by county governments.
In essence, there is really no need to have or to form a separate government within a government. All it ends up accomplishing is adding to the tax burden of residents supporting the newly created government. They get the honor and privilege of supporting the city and county by paying taxes to both.
Today, sadly, city residents are getting less, not more. Just this week, it was reported that the Brunswick Police Department is operating at only about half strength. Budgeted for 72 officers, the department is 33 staffers shy of having a full complement.
It is not the fault of the police chief. It is not the fault of City Hall. Fewer citizens are eager to join the ranks of law enforcement today, and many of those who are enlisting are filling the openings of police departments that are offering more in salary and perks than this municipality of 16,000 residents by the sea.
Considering the crimes attributed to rival gangs in this port city, operating with only half a police force is not a good idea. It is more than being spread too thin. It is unfair to the men and women sworn to serve and protect. The overtime pay is indeed nice, but the physical and mental strain of patrolling the streets for an inordinate amount of hours can be costly to the dedicated officers who do it.
City commissioners are duty bound to act in the best interest of the community. Pretending everything is going to be OK is shirking that responsibility.