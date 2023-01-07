It is almost a sure bet City Commissioner Johnny Cason meant something else when bemoaning the fact this week that city residents receive two separate tax bills, but has he and others on the commission given any thought recently to city-county consolidation? Consolidating the two governments would be the one sure way to guarantee that city residents receive only one tax bill each year.

In view of the problem the city and county are having with sustaining a fully staffed police force, it sounds like an opportune time to at least think about it. The safety and protection of individuals and families is, hands down, the most important role of any local government.

