We have spent a lot of ink proclaiming the business bonafides of the Golden Isles. With an incredible port located in Brunswick, great airports, easy access via Interstate 95 and a quality of life that is hard to beat, the Golden Isles is a very appealing option for anyone looking to build, move or expand their business to the region.
Something that should not be overlooked is the Isles’ business community as a whole. There is a large base of stakeholders who are constantly looking for ways to bring new businesses to the area and help existing businesses flourish.
The newest program looking to help out area businesses is called Accelr8, and its goal is to help established businesses grow. The program allows established business owners to take workshop courses and learn from mentors on how to establish a market plan, budget, track financials and other skills that will help businesses expand.
Ande Noktes, executive director of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at College of Coastal Georgia, told The News the program’s target would be businesses that are successful but “haven’t quite figured out what it is that’s getting in the way of their goals.” The eight-week program begins Sept. 20, but the deadline to register is Friday. The workshops will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at College of Coastal Georgia.
This program is another example of the entrepreneurial spirit that permeates throughout the Golden Isles business community. Local businesses not only want to be a success in their own right, but they also want those who take the challenge of starting up a new business to thrive as well.
The business community in the Isles knows the importance of working together and sharing its knowledge and experience with others. This happens in a variety of ways, such as the monthly One Million Cups meetings where a wide range of people meet on the first Wednesday of each month to talk entrepreneurial ideals.
That cooperative spirit also manifests in solving some the area’s needs like securing the workforce. Having enough skilled workers to support new and existing businesses has been a concern for decades, but business leaders and groups are working with education leaders and others to find solutions to the problem.
The Golden Isles has a lot to offer anyone looking to start or expand their business. It’s greatest asset, though, is a business community that collaborates and works together so that everyone can be successful.