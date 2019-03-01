Alex Atwood has spent the majority of his life serving the public in some form or fashion. He is a retired Colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves, a former special agent for multiple federal law enforcement agencies, a former state representative and a lawyer.
His most recent act of public service was serving as Glynn County’s chief magistrate judge. He was elected to the position in 2016 after serving three terms as a state representative.
Atwood’s penchant for public service got the attention of new Gov. Brian Kemp, who picked Atwood to run the state’s Department of Administrative Services.
“Judge Atwood is a man of integrity and a true servant leader, and I look forward to working with him in state government,” Kemp said in a statement announcing the selection.
As the chief magistrate judge, Atwood saw more than 5,000 civil cases come through the court. Like any good leader, he credited his staff with being able to handle the case load.
“Like I told the folks at the little gathering they had for me, if you see a a frog on a fence post you know they didn’t get there by themselves? And that’s the way I think about it,” Atwood said. “What success we’ve had here is greatly attributable to the good men and women that work with me, more so than myself.”
It also helps when you have a great leader who provides the support so that everyone else can do their job. Atwood has done a tremendous job in any elected office he’s held in Glynn County.
As a state legislator, he was a staunch advocate for the Golden Isles that served the people he represented with distinction. He also wasn’t a stranger to his constituents.
You could often find Atwood at public events, and he had no problem greeting people with a smile and a handshake.
We hate to see Atwood being plucked from Glynn County, but we are excited that the rest of the state will get to see what he will do at the Department of Administrative Services.
Whatever Atwood does, he puts his whole heart and soul into, and we expect no less from him in his new role.
We are also happy Atwood will still call Glynn County home.
“I love this place, I really do, and if I could ever do anything to help it, I’ll do it,” Atwood said.
Thank you Judge Atwood for your service, and good luck in Atlanta.