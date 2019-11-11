Today is an important day in the history of the world. Nov. 11 is the day that an armistice was signed between the Allied nations and Germany to end World War I in 1918.
It is also, appropriately enough, the day we in the U.S. picked to honor all veterans.
World War I was a spectacle that may be hard for younger people to grasp in our technologically advanced world where we can connect to someone halfway around the world with just a touch of your smartphone. The sight of tanks, planes and submarines — all things that immediately pop into our heads today when we think of wars or armies — made their debut for the first time.
It was also the war that saw the use of poison gas on a battlefield. Trench warfare also made for brutal attacks and wretched conditions for the soldiers.
Even with all of that new modern technology, it was still the soldiers who won the day. Allied soldiers fought back a menace of empires that wanted control over everything. No matter the battlefield tech, we will always need soldiers who can stand up to those that seek to overturn our way of life.
Today is the day we honor all of those who have fought for our freedom. They are the reason that we live in a democracy that is controlled by the people and not a dictator.
Our veterans have stood up to some of the most evil perpetrators the world has ever seen. They fought back against Hitler and his Nazi regime in World War II. They hunted the caves of Afghanistan for Osama Bin Laden before dispatching the 9/11 mastermind in a daring raid on his compound in Pakistan.
Every time evil has tried to seize control of the world or take away America’s freedom, it has been soldiers who have been there to not only defend but to preserve our way of life.
We encourage you to thank a veteran when you see him or her. Shake their hand and say five words that we know we all mean — “Thank you for your service.”
And while it is nice to do that on Veterans Day, don’t restrict it to that day. The men and women who have served deserve to be celebrated every day.
We thank all of the veterans living in the Golden Isles for their service to our country and for fighting to keep alive this dream we call America for more than 240 years.