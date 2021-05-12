Sometimes it takes the worst of circumstances to gain a true appreciation for the work others do. You may not think about what it takes to be a 911 dispatcher until you have to call and interact with one. The same goes for hundreds of other jobs that go on out of our daily sphere of influence.
If there is one thing all of us have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that we have some brave frontline workers who have been fighting this virus for more than a year. Among them are the more than three million nurses in the United States who have been right there to help take care of sick patients throughout this entire ordeal.
Today is the final day of National Nurses Week, which started May 6. The week is set aside to honor the contributions nurses make in their communities. As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, nurses play a critical role in caring for patients.
Nurses have been lifelines for COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. Along with helping treat patients, they have been the only line of communication for patients and their loved ones when visitors were limited in hospitals for obvious and understandable reasons.
Hospitals around the country have, at one time or another, been significantly stressed during the pandemic. Some areas were hit harder than others and when other areas needed help, nurses from other parts of the country came to help their colleagues in need.
The pandemic is filled with so many stories of nurses who have gone above and beyond their duty to help their patients. We could fill several books with their stories.
While this may be the end of National Nurses Week, it is something that we can celebrate every day. Be sure to thank any nurses you know for the important work they do. Show them the appreciation they deserve for all the hard work they do, especially in such difficult times.
If you want to do something more tangible to show your support, the best thing you can do is to continue following the public health guidelines so we can keep down the number of COVID-19 patients. That includes getting vaccinated against the disease.
The effort and dedication exhibited from nurses across the country has played an important role in the fight against this terrible virus. We are incredibly proud of the hundreds of nurses who help those in need every day across southeast Georgia. Let’s do what we can to help them out as much as possible.