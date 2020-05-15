Sometimes it takes an extraordinary event to remind people of just how valuable a service and the people providing that service can be. You would have a hard time finding a more extreme circumstance than the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care workers have always been revered for their expertise in their respective fields. We trust them with our lives because they have spent years training to learn about the complicated machine that is the human body. They put that knowledge to use to improve and save our lives on a daily basis.
What we usually don’t see though is what kind of toll being a health care professional can take on the workers themselves. People go to a hospital because they are sick and in need of help. We don’t think about the sacrifice being made by those helping a patient get better.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced just how much health care workers risk to treat their patients. When the Center for Disease Control and Prevention first examined the issue of health care workers being infected in April, experts estimated that 9,200 had contracted COVID-19. It is safe to assume that the number is higher a month later.
We took for granted that health care workers had an endless supply of the equipment they needed to help keep them safe. The pandemic showed all of us that is not true. That led to businesses, governments and even ordinary citizens working to make sure hospitals had what they needed to help keep workers safe.
Even with all that protection, there are stories about how health care workers have altered their home lives in the wake of this pandemic. There are stories of workers who ditch what they wore to work in a secure area of their homes and take a shower before they interact with their families. Some have self-quarantined so as to not put their families at risk.
We mention this because this week is National Hospital Week, and many across the country are using it to give thanks to those on the frontlines battling this horrible disease. We are incredibly thankful to all the health care workers in Glynn County and across the state, the nation and the whole world who have done a tremendous job of handling this pandemic. While there has been an outpouring of thanks since the pandemic began, we encourage everyone — especially this week — to give thanks to those who are our first line of defense against this insidious virus.