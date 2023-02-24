Firefighters with the Glynn County Fire Department might have surprised some in the community when they took the time to purchase and install a basketball goal for a hometown youngster, but the good deed came as no surprise to those familiar with the department. It’s just the kind of people they are, these brave men and women who are committed to our survival.
The incident we are referring to occurred last week when fire-fighting personnel responded to a burning mobile home. They did more than douse a fire. After learning the unit lacked fire alarms, they checked others in the trailer park in a door-to-door canvas, offering to donate and freely install the warning devices for residents.
It is a life-saving service long supported by the Brunswick Fire Department and adopted by the Glynn County Fire Department. Fire alarms save lives. That is all firefighters need to know to go out of their way to install them for individuals and families.
When checking on the status of fire alarms in the trailer park, the firefighters noticed a young boy playing with a basketball. The child would dribble the ball and pretend to toss it in a nonexistent basketball hoop. The rest is history. They purchased a portable goal, delivered it to the youth’s residence and set it up. It was an instant hit.
Although generous and beyond the call of duty, their act of kindness pales in comparison to the service they provide the community. They are the daring souls who will run inside a burning building to save a person and even the family pet when made aware of its presence. It is the kind of job that draws men and women who will put their own lives on the line for others.
These neighbors are usually among the first people any of us see when in an emergency situation, regardless of the hour of day or conditions. When summoned, they roll, fully aware that every second counts when someone is involved in a serious traffic accident or becomes suddenly ill at home.
If you see them or other first responders when out and about, thank them. Thank them for their willingness to risk their lives for us all.