Firefighters with the Glynn County Fire Department might have surprised some in the community when they took the time to purchase and install a basketball goal for a hometown youngster, but the good deed came as no surprise to those familiar with the department. It’s just the kind of people they are, these brave men and women who are committed to our survival.

The incident we are referring to occurred last week when fire-fighting personnel responded to a burning mobile home. They did more than douse a fire. After learning the unit lacked fire alarms, they checked others in the trailer park in a door-to-door canvas, offering to donate and freely install the warning devices for residents.

