The national debate over limiting the terms of those serving in the U.S. Congress has trickled down to the state level. There’s now a movement afoot to adopt term limits for members of the Georgia General Assembly.
Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming, is crusading for a constitutional amendment to define the number of years or terms state legislators can represent their districts in the 40-day law-making session at the Capitol in Atlanta. He feels members of the House ought to be capped at six two-year terms. Under his proposal, the terms of senators, who currently must run for re-election every two years like their counterparts in the House, would be expanded to four years but capped at three terms.
If passed, term limits would kick in following the 2024 elections.
Dolezal has his reasons. He says it would bring the curtain down on career politicians and, best of all, minimize the influence of lobbyists and wealthy groups on Georgia politics.
When making his pitch for the resolution before the Senate Government Oversight Committee, Dolezal mentioned that term limitations are a popular concept. It has bipartisan support in all 50 states, he told the committee.
Not everyone sees it his way. Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Conyers Democrat elected to the legislature just last year, disagrees with the notion that term limits would produce a more effective legislator. On the contrary, she submitted, “they’d just be more indebted to lobbyists” because of the shortened time in politics.
There are dozens of pros and cons to both sides of this issue. More often than not, how one leans at any given moment depends on who’s in office at the time and whether the officeholder is in sync with the particular voter.
What those favoring term limits are unlikely to take into account is the dearth of men and women in the state who are willing to jeopardize careers or businesses for a handful of years at the Capitol podium. Candidates certainly haven’t been beating down the bushes in Glynn and surrounding counties to represent the folks at home. For many, it requires too much time and sacrifice.
As alluring as term limits might sound, it is one measure state legislators will want to give a lot of thought to before deciding whether to proceed.