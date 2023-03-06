The Glynn County Commission meeting Thursday drew a large crowd as the county tried to solve a problem with the courts. We’re not talking about a problem at the Glynn County Courthouse. We’re talking about an issue that has cropped up on the county’s recreation courts.
A kerfuffle has developed on county courts between people who want to play tennis and those looking to play pickleball.
For the uninitiated, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, according to USA Pickleball’s website. It can be played on a badminton-sized court and a modified tennis net. The game is played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball and can be played in doubles or singles.
In absence of a dedicated pickleball court, the game can be played on a tennis court. In fact many of the county’s tennis courts have pickleball lines on them so that both sports can be played. Having a multi-use court makes sense as it doesn’t restrict the court to just tennis or just pickleball, and the county can get more bang for its buck out of the courts.
Of course that means the players have to share, which can lead to tension. There has been a lot of friction between tennis and pickleball players, so much so that Glynn County Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus told the commission Thursday that disputes between tennis and pickleball players have led to several people being banned for “poor behavior.”
Commissioners voted on a few remedies Thursday but nothing gained any traction. Commissioners were deadlocked at 3-3 on three different motions, with Commissioner Sammy Tostensen not at the meeting.
One motion designated specific days and equal time for tennis and pickleball players. Another motion would have split playing time on the dual-striped courts at Kings Park for a year and then designating them tennis only with pickleballers using the year-long period to come up with a plan for more courts that would be acceptable for the commission. A third motion to leave everything the way it is also failed.
Eventually, commissioners did pass a change. A motion to designate specific days for tennis and pickleball at Kings Park, which is where a lot of the tension exists, passed 4-2.
We suspect this issue has not been permanently settled, and that the county will have to come back to the drawing board at some point.
Until then, it’s important that both tennis players and pickleballers be friendly with each other, have respect for one another and share the courts without issue.
These games are both enjoyed by kids and teens, and they don’t need to see a bunch of adults arguing over court usage to the point that people have to be banned. Such nonsense should not, and we suspect it will not, be tolerated.