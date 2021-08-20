It is a stark reminder of the reality we are in as a region that Southeast Georgia Health System had to bring in a temporary morgue facility as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise locally. But that is the reality at hand as the combination of the more contagious delta variant with low vaccination rates has put a strain on our local hospitals.
As of Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System was treating 142 COVID-19 inpatients with 119 being treated at the Brunswick campus and 23 being treated at the health system’s Camden campus in St. Marys. The 119 patients at the Brunswick hospital is 50 more than were being treated just two weeks ago.
When the patient count was lower, the hospital and its workers were already being pushed to their limit. The health system was looking at 93 total cases — 69 in Brunswick and 24 in Camden — on Aug. 4 when it sent out a plea to local residents to get vaccinated. At that time, hospital staff were “tired and at their wits’ end,” according to Jan Jones, director of the health system’s patient care services. Jones also likened the patient intake to a “revolving door that we can’t stop.” Unfortunately, that trend has only gotten worse.
We have seen the influx of recent cases affect our lives all over again, just like it did when the pandemic began in March 2020. Schools have been disrupted with Glynn County Schools going to yellow conditions — which among other things means all students and adults inside buildings are required to wear masks. McIntosh County Schools went further, taking a “brief pause” on in-person learning until after Labor Day. During that time, schools will undergo a thorough cleaning while students learn from home.
The recent rise in cases will also without a doubt affect one of the busiest weekends of the year in the Golden Isles — Georgia-Florida weekend. Usually, those who come to St. Simons for the annual festivities have a big beach gathering the Friday before the game. Whether or not that gathering should happen, and how to plan for it will certainly be debated as the county government and stakeholders keep an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases locally.
Either way, there will need to be changes as the health system will more than likely not be able to send extra help as they normally do for the beach party that weekend. All hands are already on deck to deal with COVID-19 patients.
Glynn County’s vaccine rate is still too low. It was 41.2 percent as of Wednesday. The same goes for Camden and McIntosh counties, where rates are even lower than Glynn’s.
This pandemic isn’t done yet. The best way you can help out our local hospitals and help everyone get back to pre-pandemic times is by getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines. If you are of age and medically cleared to get the vaccine, we urge you to get yours as soon as possible.