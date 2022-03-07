Anyone who has sat in a waiting room at a hospital or a doctor’s office knows it can feel like an interminable amount of time passes before being seen. Such wait times are sometimes just unavoidable as no one can ever truly predict how many people needing help may show up to a hospital on any given day.
One thing that has grown in popularity as our technology continues to advance is telehealth. The idea of seeing a doctor on the phone or computer exploded in popularity during the pandemic as doctors and hospitals were able to analyze patients safely from their homes so they wouldn’t risk getting COVID-19 at the hospital or doctor’s office.
Glynn County Schools have also gotten aboard the telehealth train. The district launched its telehealth program three months ago with the help of Global Partnerships for Telehealth. Using specialized equipment, students can get access to health services while missing less time from class.
It works by connecting students and school nurses with off-site medical providers with parents or guardians also able to join in either in-person or remotely. The system can be used for a wide array of visits including sore throats, ear aches, pink eye, rashes asthma, cough and cold symptoms, behavioral health and sports physicals.
Senetra Haywood, the system’s director of student services, said the program has been “tremendous” for students and staff. As an example, Haywood pointed out that 38 students have been able to get behavioral health screenings since the program began. She said it can be difficult to get in-person screenings, but telehealth allows students to get an appointment within 72 hours.
The benefits to the school system adding such a system are massive to everyone involved. For starters, it is a great benefit for the overall mental and physical health of students. No matter what other benefits come, that should be the driving force when using such a program.
Telehealth is also a great benefit to getting students back into class sooner. As mentioned above, a trip to the doctor’s office can take 10 minutes or all day depending on a lot of factors. That could mean a half-day or an entire school day a student misses. Students can get the full benefit of a doctor’s visit while at school and miss less class time.
It is also good news for parents and guardians who work. If your kid is going to the doctor, that means you are going to the doctor with them. This option allows parents to attend in any manner they prefer, be it in-person or virtual.
Kudos to the school system for seeing a need and finding a program that can help students not only miss less class time, but make sure they are both healthy and happy while at school.