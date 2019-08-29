Giving back is in the DNA of the Golden Isles. Our community’s level of compassion never ceases to amaze us. It’s also worth celebrating every time we see such compassion being shown.
The latest example comes from local teenager Thomas Hunter, who is spearheading a yard sale fundraiser to help a family that lost everything in a house fire. The Russel-White family’s home caught fire in May with two members suffering injuries. One is still in the hospital according to Hunter.
The family is planning to tear down the home and rebuild, Hunter said, but that is not a cheap endeavor. The family lost nearly everything inside and is also having to deal with the medical expenses incurred from the fire.
Hunter wanted to help a family that has meant a lot to him, one he described as like a “second family to him.” It’s a trait we like to see on display. It’s important to give back, especially when you can lend a hand to someone that has helped you in the past.
Hunter came up with the idea to hold a yard sale to benefit the family and approached his church, Marshes of Glynn Baptist, about holding it. The church agreed without hesitation.
He used social media to get the word out, posting images of the family and the damaged home, and asking for donations for the sale. He also called into a local radio show to spread the word.
Hunter’s pitch hit home for a lot of people. Two rooms of the church are packed with furniture, appliances, clothes, books and other items as of Tuesday.
The yard sale will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at the church and run through 5 p.m.
All of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Russel-White family to help rebuild their home. Any goods left over, such as furniture and appliances, will also go to the family. After that, Hunter said he’ll either look at a second yard sale or find another family in need if there is more leftover. His giving spirit is truly worthy of admiration.
The church is also taking cash, checks and gift cards on behalf of the family. Checks should be written to Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church.
Today is the last day the church will accept donations for the yard sale. Anyone looking to drop off donations can do so from 5-7 p.m. today at Marshes of Glynn, 3780 U.S. Hwy. 82.
We tip our hat to Hunter for not only helping a family in need, but putting forth a tremendous effort to do so. It’s inspiring for our nation’s future to see a young man such as Hunter leading the charge to help out those in need.
We also thank those that have contributed to helping his efforts, whether it’s been through donating to the yard sale or donating cash or a gift card for the family to use. We are always thankful for the generosity this community shows in helping a family in need.
If you would like more information about contributing, contact Hunter at 912-506-1151.