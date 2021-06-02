Technology has changed our lives in many ways. Perhaps the most notable is how easily we all have access to cameras.
If you have a cellphone, there is a 99.99% chance it has a camera somewhere on it. If you don’t have a cellphone —or do use one ancient enough to not have a camera — there are still plenty of cameras that surround all of us. Aside from nearly everyone else having one, we have cameras placed in lots of places from intersections to doorbells and everything in between.
And the power of video has not been diminished. People will always be more reticent to believe what they see with their own eyes, whether they saw it on one of three channels like they did in the 1950s or among the millions of videos on YouTube.
That’s why the Glynn County Police Department upgrading its technology was good news for all.
After getting rid of in-car cameras in 2015 after determining the cameras were obsolete compared to the department’s new body cams, GCPD is getting in-car cameras back. It’s part of a technology upgrade with the Axon company that also includes new body cameras, an interview room camera, new Tasers and digital information storage.
Axon has already installed the new in-car cameras on around two dozen marked cars with plans to install roughly 100 in marked county squad cars. While officers see the value of the in-car cameras, getting them back was also a recommendation from the agencies for the accreditation process.
Technology changes quickly, and the county’s system was out of date. Having upgraded cameras will be beneficial in several areas, including providing more transparency. Incidents captured on the new cameras will be downloaded directly to the department’s cloud-based storage.
The transfer process was much different for the outdated body cams the county was using. Those models had cable plugs that required manual downloading after every shift. The newer models take that element out, which also reduces any chance of tampering.
GCPD heads worked out the details for the upgrade during meetings last summer with the Police Advisory Panel. County commissioners made the decision to move forward with the costs, seeing as how the benefits far outweighed the expense. The collaborative effort paid off with a police force now better equipped to handle the work it does.
If we really want to help police do their jobs better, it is important that they have the most up-to-date technology to do it. Standard definition isn’t enough as we move into a high-definition world. It’s nice to see everyone was on the same page with that thought process.