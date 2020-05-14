If ever there were a time the community needed the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Glynn County Board of Education, Glynn County Commission and Brunswick City Commission to talk to each other and work together, it’s now. COVID-19 may be on a slow retreat, depending on who one asks, but it’s leaving in its wake a city, a county and an economy in shambles.
Businesses are wondering if they will ever get back on their feet, let alone resurrect their full workforces. Even businesses resuscitated by funds from the federal CARES Act remain on oxygen and are unsure whether the temporary assistance will be enough to overcome the financial devastation wrought by the coronavirus.
It’s too early to tell if the deep wounds will heal or mend before the struggle to breathe becomes too much.
Businesses relying on tourism are just as concerned. How do they draw crowds back to the community, and if they can, how will they keep everyone safe? Everyone includes employees, tourists and the community population in general.
Meanwhile, elected governing bodies are trying to figure out how they will cope with less revenue and how long they should even attempt to do so before raising taxes, the one lever they can pull that will assure them coinage. As stated before, a property tax increase has already been mentioned by the school board. If the city and county begin thinking along that same line, brace yourselves, residents. It could be a long winter.
Create a think tank with representatives from each group. Compare financial woes and determine what costs can be reduced or put on hold for now if not removed entirely from spending lists. Teamwork could lead to a viable plan to restart the economy and get it rolling again.
One can only presume that those who sought government posts and those who accepted lead roles in the chamber of commerce did so out of care and concern for the community. This is their opportunity to prove it.
It’s not enough to say time is money. Time is survival and jobs.