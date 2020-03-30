If ever there were a time this nation needed unwavering bipartisanship across the board, it’s now. No one seems to know where we’re at with COVID-19. All most can say with any degree of certainty at this point in the fight is that we’re losing.
A pessimistic view, for sure. But it’s the prevailing one at the moment. The number of cases of coronavirus continues to grow, and we’re surrendering more countrymen to it every day.
At last count, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States had surpassed those of every other country in the world. And there seems to be no end in sight, no stopping it.
The economy is only inches away from flatlining, and more and more small businesses are gasping for air. Like the ballooning list of formerly employed individuals, they are waiting for government relief.
It shouldn’t be this way. By now, with 50 states in play and so many cities and counties tinkering with different approaches to this spreading virus, one would be inclined to think we’d have some idea where we’re at and what we need to do to crawl out of this ungodly mess.
That’s not the case. Years of partisanship politics that began long before the administration of President Donald Trump, years of not budging an inch for those across the aisle, whether what they were pitching was good for the country or not, has the leadership of this nation virtually guessing what to do next. Any channel of open communication between them has been clogged and gummed up with meaningless politics for so long that they are unable to think or act together as one anymore. It’s virtually impossible to brainstorm a solution under these circumstances, and it shows.
Time for this nonsense to stop. Our nation is one of the wealthiest in the world, and our educational system and learning opportunities are second to none. Start working together, and not just for the cameras either. Huddle up, avail yourselves of the best scientists and health experts in the world, many of them right here in this country and employed with the CDC. Let’s leave this virus in the dust.
The United States can do it, but not unless real teamwork is involved.