Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced some state assistance for public school teachers in Georgia. Each teacher and instructor will receive $125 from the state to help take a bite off the cost of extra supplies they will buy out of their own pockets to aid in the learning process of their students.

The supplement will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program. It’s federal dollars. The program was created in 2020 by Congress for the purpose of providing pandemic relief.

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.