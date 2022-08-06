Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced some state assistance for public school teachers in Georgia. Each teacher and instructor will receive $125 from the state to help take a bite off the cost of extra supplies they will buy out of their own pockets to aid in the learning process of their students.
The supplement will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program. It’s federal dollars. The program was created in 2020 by Congress for the purpose of providing pandemic relief.
A generous use of tax-dollars and a worthy cause at that. But while $125 might sound like a lot, it is not. The cost of most anything these days has skyrocketed. Supplies teachers will purchase throughout the school year will not be immune to inflation.
Parent Teacher Associations and Parent Teacher Student Associations can be of assistance. In days of old, these organizations served as a conduit for funds needed for the purchase of extras sought by teachers for their classrooms and students.
If something was coming up that required more than the classroom kitty offered, parents would pitch in to make up the difference. If the amount exceeded what member families could afford, the project was scrapped, down-sized or paid for with dollars obtained via some fund-raising campaign. Many still remember those cake sales.
Teachers were not expected to cover the cost themselves. The ones who would benefit, after all, were the sons and daughters of the parents in the organization.
If that relationship between teacher and PTA has disappeared over the years, then it is time for its rebirth. If it still exists but has weakened to the point of near nonexistence, it would be beneficial to everyone to revive its strength.
A teacher can do wonders for students when moms and dads are actively engaged in a responsible manner as allies of education. A supportive PTA injects positive vibes into the classroom atmosphere.
It is unfortunately true that the world today makes PTA participation practically an uphill chore. Whether a household with a single working parent or a household with two working parents, finding time on the clock for anything outside of the routine is as easy as convincing a 5-year-old that the ice cream you are eating tastes awful.
But if there is an active PTA at school, make every effort to be involved in some shape, form or fashion. The return on investment will be well worth the time and energy.