Emperor Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned, it is said. Hopefully, state Education Superintendent Richard Woods is doing more than just touting past and current accomplishments while education in Georgia continues on a collision course.
There is work to do. Gauges to check. Strategy or strategies to devise and implement.
The issue is teacher retention. According to Superintendent Woods, who spoke in Glynn County this week, the state is losing one of every two school teachers hired.
Couple this disquieting 50% retention rate with the fact that many of those in school systems across the state today are close to retirement, and oh man. Scary. It is especially so for systems already experiencing difficulty obtaining full staffs.
This is not a problem the state should be talking about. It is a problem it should be doing something about. A good start would be exit interviews. Ask teachers leaving the field why they are putting aside education degrees for jobs as clerks, cashiers or wait staff.
This is not an attack on Superintendent Woods. He is not at fault. Truth be told, it has more to do with politicians in Washington and Atlanta. Someone who has absolutely no background in education runs for election or reelection on an idea of how to improve public schools, and if he or she wins and is in the right political party, presto. Another useless policy is born.
Local boards of education share some of the blame when they fail to stand behind administrators and classroom teachers.
As is almost woefully natural these days, issues are often weighed on a political scale instead of a meaningful one.
There are always parents in any given community who contribute to teacher dissatisfaction. These adults often show just how out of touch they are with their own sons and daughters by trying to hold teachers responsible for the failings or poor decisions of their children.
The state and its school systems better find a way to stop what is shaping up to an inevitable collision if this train is allowed to run its course unchecked. These classroom soldiers are worth more than their weight in gold. As they go, the world goes.
It is time state leaders and boards of education recognized that and acted accordingly.