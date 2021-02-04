Protect us or let us stay home and do our jobs. That is what more and more educators are standing up and demanding in Georgia and across the rest of the nation today, and they have a valid point. They are not immune to COVID-19.
It’s an argument going on right this very moment, prompting school officials like the Atlanta Board of Education to request that the state consider teachers a priority for the coronavirus vaccine. They would join others in being among the first to receive a hopeful shield against sickness or worse.
Teachers have a greater risk of picking up the COVID-19 virus than many in other professions. They are exposed to hundreds of students daily, preteens and teens from every kind of environment imaginable. There are those who are bound to show up to school unknowingly infected. Why wouldn’t teachers demand to be somewhere at the head of the line for one of the vaccines?
Their jobs are critical. They’re responsible for what tomorrow will look like and the next day, as well as the day after that and so on and so on. They fill young minds with knowledge daily, boys and girls who will one day take over the reins of leadership and government. It’s a tall enough order without all the added distraction and fear of coronavirus lurking about in the classroom or hallways.
Facts say it all. In 2020, upwards of 530 educators contracting the coronavirus died, according to the American Federation of Teachers union.
In Cobb County, a county with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases among the state’s 159 counties, three in the field of education have succumbed to the pandemic. The death toll includes two teachers and one paraprofessional.
Some school systems understand the risks teachers would be taking and have opted to rely totally on virtual school. It’s the next best thing to being there and can be pulled off without jeopardizing the health of students, teachers or the family members of either.
As long as COVID-19 or one of its variants remains on the prowl, everyone is at risk, teachers included. The very least we can do is provide them with some kind of shield against this potentially deadly virus.