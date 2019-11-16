Life is a lot different now than it was 20 years ago. You could probably shorten that distance to 10 years and still be surprised just how different things are in 2019 as compared to 2009.
Our society moves with incredible speed. Technology has grown to the point that instantaneous connection with anyone around the world is attainable. There are kids growing up today who didn’t have to go through the awkward infancy of this process — dial-up modems, not being able to talk on the phone and make a call at the same time, etc.
As the world we live in evolves, the necessary jobs of a society also have to evolve. That includes one of the most important jobs in our society — teachers.
Students today are much more familiar with technology. They’ve grown up with it, and many have it within arms reach at all times. They have more knowledge at their fingertips than society has ever had before.
Luckily, we have dedicated teachers who guide students through their education journey in the formative times of their lives. Teachers selflessly devote their careers to helping guide the next generation to adulthood with the knowledge they will need to thrive.
It goes beyond what is taught in textbooks and lesson plans. Teachers help instill values such as hard work that students will use their entire lives.
On Thursday, Glynn County honored some of the top teachers in the area at the Teacher of the Year ceremonies. Honored educators included those from every public school in the county as well as local private schools and College of Coastal Georgia.
The winner was Heather Harp, a history teacher at Glynn Academy. The school’s principal, Matthew Blackstone, said Harp creates strong relationships with her students and inspires them to succeed. That was shown during the ceremony by Harp, whose only lament was that her students couldn’t be there to celebrate with her.
We congratulate Harp on winning such a distinguished award. We also congratulate the other finalists — Elizabeth Cox from Satilla Marsh Elementary, Nafia Espana from St. Simons Elementary, Christy Henson from Sterling Elementary and Amy Stalvey from the Golden Isles College and Career Academy — who are no doubt amazing teachers in their own right.
We would also like to thank all of the great teachers we have here in the Golden Isles. We want you to know that you are appreciated for what you do for our students. It takes a special person to be a teacher, and we are lucky to have so many great ones in the Golden Isles.