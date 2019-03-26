We have spent plenty of ink and space praising the work of teachers in Glynn County. We have nothing but respect for a group of people trying to instill knowledge and a love of learning in the next generation.
The job has its share of challenges. The world is a different place from where it was just 10 years ago. Technology continues to shrink the space between people while also isolating others. Things like cyber bullying were an unknown commodity, but now it adds another layer to the job teachers and school staff face every day.
There is also the worry that something horrific will happen at a school. Mass shootings like Columbine 20 years ago and Parkland last year have made it a different world where lockdown drills are not uncommon.
In this space, teachers try to provide a safe and nurturing environment where all of their students can learn. They navigate daily pitfalls to educate and encourage students. We owe them all a debt that will be hard to pay.
The spirit and dedication that Glynn County teachers have is personified in this year’s Teacher of the Year, Tyler Mimbs. A fifth-grade teacher at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, Mimbs has put in the work to get to know his students beyond their academic achievements.
“For me, it’s about the relationship — the in-between moments that have nothing to do with academics, like ‘How’s your life?’ and ‘How was your weekend?’” he said.
His goal is to have a relationship with each of the 42 students he teaches on a daily basis. That includes having a unique handshake for each one of them.
Mimbs adopted the tactic after watching winning basketball teams. He uses high-fives and handshakes to build a rapport with his students.
There is also no wasted energy in Mimbs’ class. He stays in constant motion, something his students do as well. That is a needed quality in today’s hustle-and-bustle world where we all seem to be moving all the time. It helps keep the kids’ attention and keeps learning from becoming stale.
We appreciate the work Mimbs has done in his classroom to help kids continue to grow both personally and in their educational journey.
He is a tremendous representative for all the hard-working teachers in the Golden Isles.