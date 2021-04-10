How many U.S. Supreme Court justices are enough? Nine, the current number? And while thinking about it, what criteria ought to be used to come up with the right number? Gender? Race? Gender and race? Gender, race and political persuasion?
To President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the exact number may depend on how many on the court think like they do. Currently the body radiates with a conservative aura, the opposite end of the political spectrum of Biden and Ocasio-Cortez.
That’s distasteful to many Democrats, and Biden may be taking the first step toward doing something about it. The president is creating what he’s calling a “bipartisan” study committee to look into the matter, determine if nine justices are enough to be ruling over important issues before the court.
True, the U.S. Constitution fails to stipulate how many justices are to sit on the nation’s highest court. But the number has been nine since 1869. Now, 152 years later, those who refer to themselves as progressives feel change is in order.
Presidents of the two primary political parties have been patient over the years. They’ve waited their turn, their chance to pick a man or woman for the Supreme Court.
Patience is no longer esteemed as a virtue in Washington, D.C.
Democrats, dominant in both chambers of Congress with the vice president’s tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, could decide to double the number or choose a lower number that will satisfy their urge to potentially influence the outcome of future court rulings. What frightens them the most is the controversial, nation-dividing issue of abortion. They’re afraid the conservative-leaning court will one day overturn Roe V. Wade.
Say Democrats double the number to 18. How do they think Republicans will respond when it’s their turn to call the shots? They could add another nine individuals whose rulings favor their philosophy.
When would this one-upmanship end? When every other person in Washington is a justice?
At the rate politics is diminishing in integrity and in common or rational sense, maybe so.