Anyone who has a child or teen at home should pay close attention to data just released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of its Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends report, the CDC released some troubling numbers as it relates to the mental health of high school students. The CDC said that almost all indicators of poor mental health and suicide indicators had increased from 2011 to 2021. A higher percentage of female and LGBTQ students were affected by these issues.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…