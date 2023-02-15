Anyone who has a child or teen at home should pay close attention to data just released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As part of its Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends report, the CDC released some troubling numbers as it relates to the mental health of high school students. The CDC said that almost all indicators of poor mental health and suicide indicators had increased from 2011 to 2021. A higher percentage of female and LGBTQ students were affected by these issues.
The survey showed that 42% of high school students felt periods of sadness or hopelessness that lasted for at least two weeks and led them to halt their normal daily activities. Students who felt consistently hopeless were also more likely to seriously consider suicide, make suicide plans and attempt suicide.
The stats are more disturbing when looking at the split between genders. Among teen girls, 57% reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless — 21% higher than in 2011. Even more disturbing, 30% of female students also said they seriously considered suicide while 24% said they had made a suicide plan in 2021.
The rates are lower for teen boys with 29% reporting feeling persistently sad or hopeless, but that number is also up from 21% in 2011.
This report comes on the heels of a disturbing incident that happened in New Jersey. A 14-year-old girl, Adriana Kuch, died by suicide on Feb. 3. She took her own life days after she was beaten up in school by fellow students, an attack that was recorded and posted online.
Bullying has always been around, but it takes many forms in our technological age. Along with physical abuse, cyber bullying can cause psychological trauma for kids and teens.
A Pew Research Center report said that 46% of teens in the U.S. between the ages of 13 and 17 years old have experienced cyber bullying that includes offensive name-calling, spreading false rumors, receiving explicit images they didn’t ask for, having explicit images of them shared without consent and physical threats.
The CDC’s report and what happened in New Jersey should be a wake-up call to anyone who interacts with teens on a regular basis. It is imperative that you stay involved in the teen’s life, ask them how they are doing, learn what the signs of bullying and suicidal thoughts look like. Let them know there are people who care about them and want them to live full, happy lives.
Nobody likes to talk about bullying and suicide, but it is an important conversation that could save a young person’s life.