On March 14, most of the United States will “spring forward” into Daylight Saving Time. While “spring forward” is a helpful reminder that we turn our clocks ahead in the spring, it’s not the right descriptor for what actually happens to most people.
We don’t “spring forward” as much as we stagger through the first couple of weeks of DST while our bodies adjust to the sudden time change. Eventually our bodies do adapt to the change, but what kind of damage is done to them while they’re playing catchup?
Sleep deprivation and other sleep issues are already a problem for the country. Adults need seven hours or more of sleep per night to be healthy while adolescents need eight to 10 hours of sleep a night.
A 2014 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that nearly 40 percent of adults in Georgia don’t get enough sleep. Not getting enough sleep can lead to a greater risk of heart disease, stroke, depression and other unhealthy conditions.
So what does this have to do with Daylight Saving Time? Well, losing an hour of sleep when 40 percent of adults already aren’t getting enough sleep isn’t good for anyone. Studies have shown that the first few days of DST see an increase in the number of traffic accidents and heart attacks.
We bring up these details because state Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, has a bill that just cleared the Senate that would put Georgia on standard time all year long or on Daylight Saving Time all year long if it is ever allowed by the federal government. The current federal statute on DST allows states to opt out of it, but states that keep it must adhere to the start and end dates set by the government.
There are both positives and negatives to going to standard time all year long. The positives are obvious as our body clocks wouldn’t be thrown for a loop every spring. The downside, of course, is that there would be less daylight during the spring, summer and fall. Whereas the sun doesn’t drop below the horizon until the 8:30 range in June and July in the Golden Isles, Arizona — one of two states that has opted out of DST along with Hawaii — has summer sunsets an hour earlier.
Going to DST year-round, if the government allows states to ever do so, comes with its own positives and negatives — the biggest detriment being the sun wouldn’t rise until much later. That could cause concerns for those who have children and teens waiting on a school bus in the dark.
Sen. Watson’s bill deserves a closer look to see if it is Georgia’s best interest to get off the Daylight Saving Time cycle. There are many factors to consider, but it could be what’s best for all Georgians.