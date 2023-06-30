When a massive fire broke out at the Pinova plant in April, Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal was “fearful” the plant would never reopen. That fear became a reality Wednesday as it was announced that the company would shut down the plant permanently — it had been closed since the April 15 fire.
Pinova was the most recent owner at the plant, located on Cook Street near the mainland entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway. The site opened in 1911 as a naval stores plant that extracted resin from pine stumps before Hercules took it over in 1920. Pinova acquired the plant in 2010 to become the latest name using the industrial site to produce its products.
That was until a fire April 15 did significant damage to the plant. A fire started in the morning but was quickly put out by the city fire department. Another fire flared up in the afternoon with more intensity. The blaze led to evacuation orders for the neighborhoods surrounding the plant and shelter-in-place orders that encompassed the city of Brunswick and reached as far as the northern end of St. Simons Island. The fire burned for about eight hours before it was extinguished in a cooperative effort involving several coastal fire departments.
In the aftermath of the fire, local officials have expressed frustration with the pace of the investigation with no report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, federal officials or Pinova’s investigators available as of June 29. While what caused the fire hasn’t been made public, it was definitely the fire that led to the plant’s closure as the company said it would take “substantial demolition, reconstruction, costs and time” to open the facility again.
The hardest hit by this closure are obviously the workers at the plant. According to the Golden Isles Development Authority’s most recent count, Pinova had 220 people working at the plant.
Right now, big promises are being made that the employees will have the resources they need to face this challenge. Pinova is pledging to support the employees with severance, career counseling and support for transitioning to a new job. The development authority is also working with Pinova and a state task force to help, and Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson told The News his focus is on helping Pinova’s employees.
That is the problem that must be immediately addressed. There are also other issues that will need answers, mainly environmental contamination and the ongoing remediation efforts, along with any other problems that could arise as the plant is shut down.
But right now, there are more than 200 families who had their world changed with Wednesday’s news. Making sure those employees have a means to find new and meaningful employment should be paramount for all involved.