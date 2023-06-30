When a massive fire broke out at the Pinova plant in April, Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal was “fearful” the plant would never reopen. That fear became a reality Wednesday as it was announced that the company would shut down the plant permanently — it had been closed since the April 15 fire.

Pinova was the most recent owner at the plant, located on Cook Street near the mainland entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway. The site opened in 1911 as a naval stores plant that extracted resin from pine stumps before Hercules took it over in 1920. Pinova acquired the plant in 2010 to become the latest name using the industrial site to produce its products.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section