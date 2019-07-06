Recently, we wrote about our enthusiasm for what appears will be a record number for sea turtle nests this year. The news isn’t as good for another endangered species.
The population of North Atlantic right whales was close to 500 or so in 2009. An estimate in 2018 suggested there was only around 411 right whales alive as of 2017.
For the last three years, an unusual mortality event has killed 26 right whales. In June alone, there were six deaths.
This is a staggering number considering how few right whales still exist. Of the 400 or so right whales left in the world, only about 100 are believed to be reproductive age females. Four of the six that died in June were female.
Among the females that died in June was a whale named Punctuation. She had given birth to eight calves in her lifespan, including two that went on to have calves of their own.
“Any loss of a right whale is detrimental to the population,” said Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans biologist Stephanie Ratelle. “It’s an endangered whale. This one is especially hard because she’s a very prolific female, she’s had a lot of calves, and losing females out of an endangered population is the worst.”
The loss of a species would be a sad day for everyone on the planet. Humans have been part of the problem when it comes to North Atlantic right whales. They were nearly hunted to extinction, but now their biggest problems come from being struck by vessels and getting entangled in fishing gear.
Our hope is that boaters will be more vigilant when they are operating in the whales’ home waters. It won’t matter, though, if we continue to treat the ocean as a dumping ground for all of our unwanted junk.
The ocean is one of our greatest resources, yet too many of us still treat it like a trash can. Watch the tide come in and go out, and see how much plastic and waste gets filtered back into the ocean to harm the marine life that lives in it.
If we all can commit to taking better care of the ocean, we might be able to prevent any more species from vanishing from our planet soon.