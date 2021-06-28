You may have noticed more vehicles with out of county — or even out of state — license plates around the Golden Isles this year. The numbers back up what your eyes have seen, according to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the CVB, said at its quarterly partnership meeting Thursday that Glynn County tourism is 23 percent ahead of the pre-pandemic 2019 numbers and 11 percent ahead of the best year ever. It’s not too much of a surprise, though, if you look at the latter half of 2020.
March and April of last year had the lowest tourism rates in the Isles’ history — not a surprise considering that was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism rebounded in the summer with the fourth best June ever and the third best July ever. August, September, October and December all set records in 2020.
The tourism industry’s recovery is good news for the Golden Isles, but it also spotlights an area of concern. There are still a lot of businesses in the hospitality and restaurant sectors that are having trouble finding workers.
Those issues will be magnified as more people come into town for the Fourth of July weekend. More people means potentially running into longer lines and waits at area restaurants. That is why the CVB and the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce teamed up for a campaign reminding people to be nice to hospitality and restaurant workers.
Unfortunately, it appears one man did not take the Golden Pledge, according to county police. A man turned himself in Thursday on charges of misdemeanor simple battery after allegedly throwing his order, which included a hot coffee, back at a drive-thru worker on Wednesday.
That case still needs to be adjudicated by the courts. Still, the incident should serve as a reminder that those working in the restaurant and hospitality industry should not be blamed for doing their jobs.
It is not asking too much to treat them with respect and patience, especially when there are long lines due to worker shortages. Most of these employees are working extra shifts and fighting off burnout to do their jobs. We are grateful for those who want to work and contribute to the overall economic health of the Isles.
If you are in need of a job, we encourage you to jump into the job market now. There are plenty of opportunities available in the Golden Isles with employers that are in need of new workers.
The Isles won’t be able to maintain these record tourist numbers without the workforce to match up to people’s demands.