While scientists and politicians argue whether the planet is heating up and, if so, how fast and by how much, the regular Jane and John Does of the world who work for a living are doing their best to survive yet another hot summer. With July inhaling its final breath Sunday, many are already bracing for the furnace-like temperatures they know are sure to arrive with August and September.
Wise individuals who labor outdoors or who plan to do yard work before the sun reaches its zenith know how to prepare themselves. They hydrate, drink plenty of water while toiling and limit their exposure to scorching elements by taking cool breaks under the shade of a tree or inside an air-conditioned building. They also know better than to consume beverages with alcohol.
Heat stroke kills. It kills the unwary and the foolish. Many who survive heat stroke often spend the rest of their lives dealing with some physical debilitation.
And it is not just elderly Americans who can suffer the consequences of overexposure. Heat strikes youth as well, including teens.
Georgia is part of the “stroke belt.” It is part of the region of the nation with a high rate of stroke mortality.
In 2013 alone, for example, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, heat stroke was the fourth leading cause of death. It accounted for 3,665 lost lives, which amounted to 5% of the total number of deaths that year.
This is a timely topic in light of the proximity of August, the hottest month on the calendar, and in light of the forecast released recently by the National Weather Service. On Saturday and for a handful of days thereafter, the temperature is expected to soar into the high 90s. The forecast calls for the mercury to climb into the 95-degree range. That combined with high humidity is a recipe for disaster for those who fail to prepare themselves properly.
Keep an eye on young children, too. They can succumb to the heat without ever realizing they are close to collapse. It is their nature.
Good advice for the elderly and for those whose health is less than 100% is to stay indoors when possible. Respiratory difficulty is common when heat and humidity conspire.
Do yard work in the morning or in the evening during the hours approaching twilight. That tall grass or untrimmed shrub is not going anywhere. Both will be there waiting for a clip in the morning or evening or on a less sweltering day.