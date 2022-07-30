While scientists and politicians argue whether the planet is heating up and, if so, how fast and by how much, the regular Jane and John Does of the world who work for a living are doing their best to survive yet another hot summer. With July inhaling its final breath Sunday, many are already bracing for the furnace-like temperatures they know are sure to arrive with August and September.

Wise individuals who labor outdoors or who plan to do yard work before the sun reaches its zenith know how to prepare themselves. They hydrate, drink plenty of water while toiling and limit their exposure to scorching elements by taking cool breaks under the shade of a tree or inside an air-conditioned building. They also know better than to consume beverages with alcohol.

