Heads up, Glynn County. As of this writing, trouble is coming our way. This coastal community is in the crosshairs of Elsa, the Atlantic storm that’s been bouncing back and forth from hurricane to tropical storm status the past several days.
Hurricane forecasters predict Elsa will weaken to tropical storm status once it begins crossing over land in northwest Florida from the Gulf of Mexico on its return trek to the Atlantic. By the time it arrives here, it could be at or close to tropical depression status with a maximum wind velocity of 38 mph. Tropical Storm winds are between 39 and 73 mph.
It is advisable to keep up with its changes as it makes landfall and begins sweeping toward us. Last-minute, updated information can be found on the websites of the Glynn Emergency Management Agency, the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and The Brunswick News. Elsa could hit here with winds lower or higher than early forecasts predict.
Regardless of its strength and duration, suffice it to say, Elsa will be packing wind and rain. That alone makes it dangerous to life. And that alone is why residents should take precautions.
During the storm, stay indoors if at all possible. Avoid unnecessary travel. Stay off the roads. Falling branches, toppling trees and downed utility wires are among the potential hazards outdoors during a storm. They can easily take a life. They have often enough and usually under the heading of “freak accidents.” Don’t become a victim of a “freak accident.”
Heavy rain at times can be an issue to even the most seasoned and careful motorist. Certain areas of roads and highways flood fast and can cause vehicles to hydroplane.
Those with cellphones should make sure the phones are fully charged prior to the arrival of the first winds of Elsa. One never knows when help might need to be summoned. Emergency situations are about as predictable as the Atlantic storms themselves.
Stay safe. Stay indoors until the storm passes, and even then be on the lookout for storm-related hazards.