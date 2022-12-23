Winters in the Golden Isles are relatively mild for the most part — especially when compared to other parts of the continent such as the Northeastern U.S. and our neighbors to the north in Canada. The Isles is a popular destination for some from these areas during the winter as the “snowbirds” fly south to escape the harsh winters up north.

There will be no escaping the cold winter weather this Christmas, however. A mass of frigid air is set to move through a large swath of the country, and its icy tentacles will spread far south enough to even encompass the Golden Isles.

