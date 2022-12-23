Winters in the Golden Isles are relatively mild for the most part — especially when compared to other parts of the continent such as the Northeastern U.S. and our neighbors to the north in Canada. The Isles is a popular destination for some from these areas during the winter as the “snowbirds” fly south to escape the harsh winters up north.
There will be no escaping the cold winter weather this Christmas, however. A mass of frigid air is set to move through a large swath of the country, and its icy tentacles will spread far south enough to even encompass the Golden Isles.
The big chill is expected to hit the Isles after the sun goes down Friday. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning are expected to dip all the way down to low 20s. It won’t feel like the 20s though thanks to windy conditions that could push the wind chill all the way down to single digits.
The high temperature on Saturday may creep above the freezing mark — 32 degrees — but not by much. High temps are expected to go back into the 40s on Sunday and Monday, but lows will remain in the 20s through at least Monday night.
As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is anticipating there will be a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory for Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Of course, that’s just in the Golden Isles. If you are planning to travel for the Christmas holiday on Friday or Saturday, you should be sure to check the weather at your destination. That is especially true if you are heading even just a few hours north to an area like Atlanta, where the low for Saturday could get into single digits. If you are planning to fly to a destination, be sure to make sure your flight is still a go.
With such severe cold coming to our area, it’s worth going over some key things to remember. It’s obvious, but the best way to stay warm during such conditions is to stay indoors. Jack Frost will be nipping at any exposed flesh if you do have to leave the house, so be sure to cover all exposed skin if you have to venture out.
There will no doubt be plenty of people traveling for the holiday so make sure your vehicle is prepared for the cold weather. While this is not expected to be an ice event in our area, drivers should still be mindful that there could be a patch or two hiding on the roads.
If you have outdoor pets, be sure to bring them inside for their safety. If you are using portable heaters indoors, be sure to keep at least 3 feet of space around the heater for fire safety purposes.
It will certainly feel like Christmas this year in the Golden Isles, just not a Christmas we usually see. Bundle up and stay warm.