In New Year’s Eve editions of the past, The News warned residents about greeting the arrival of a fresh set of 12 months with fireworks and driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol. This year, this newspaper is adding a third warning: protect yourselves from COVID-19.
Those who need to worry the most about potentially creating an environment conducive to spreading coronavirus will be the hosts of parties where those invited will boot out 2020 with a heartfelt “good riddance” and greet 2021 with hopeful expectations. It will be the same at commercial establishments open to revelers eager to celebrate the changing of the calendar.
Regardless of the destination, be it a residence, a club or nightspot, take precautions. At least make an effort to maintain a safe distance from others.
Guests engaging in conversation may not exhibit symptoms but could be carriers, something they would be unaware of without being tested.
Health experts warn to be prepared for a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases following the holidays. No one can say for sure just how accurate that prediction is, but everyone should do his or her best to ensure it is a false alarm.
There are countless stories in newspapers around the nation about virtual New Year’s Eve parties. Sounds like a safe way to say “good riddance” to what has been a less than rewarding year to many.
As for fireworks, handle with utmost care. Follow the instructions and resist showing off. Lighting up the sky at night provides oodles of visual pleasure. Just make sure the sky is all that’s lit up.
It’s prudent to keep anything that explodes or that can burn out of the hands of young children and away from adults who imbibe enough to reach the tipsy stage.
Those who plan to attend parties away from home should either one, refrain from drinking alcohol; or two, bring along a designated driver; or three, go with the intention of staying for the night or until completely sober. Get on the road intoxicated and there’s a good chance the Glynn County Detention Center will be the next stop — that is, for those lucky enough not to hurt themselves or others first when behind the wheel. Consuming beer, wine or liquor can be an end-of-life event for the driver and hapless victims who happen to be in the path.
Be careful out there. Have a happy and safe New Year’s.