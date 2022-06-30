Vehicles chime, often irritatingly so, when driver and occupants fail to buckle up. They honk and flash their lights when keys are left in the car. They even warn motorists when tires need air, and the engine is running hot.
Maybe it is time to require automakers to add one more warning system, one that could save lives. How about a warning system that automatically opens all windows, flashes lights and honks when a child is left in a car? It could be designed for pets too.
Today’s Americans could use such an alert. Just this week, a 3-year-old boy died when left in a vehicle in Muscogee County in West Georgia. The coroner identified the cause of death as heat-related. The child had been left in the car for just under three hours before someone realized he was missing.
The news article reporting the incident included tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to prevent such tragedies. One of the tips suggested the driver put something in the back seat that would require retrieval, like a pocketbook or briefcase. The theory, of course, is that the eyes of the individual fetching a pocketbook or a briefcase would set upon any young passenger in the car.
It could prove life-saving. Since 1998, 913 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke, or PVH, according to NoHeatStroke.org, which keeps tabs on the number of these deaths. So far in 2022 alone, with summer just beginning, PVH has claimed the lives of six children. Those succumbing to heat have ranged in age from five days to 14 years of age, according to the organization.
Health officials recommend people call authorities — police or the sheriff’s office — when they see children alone in a vehicle. It is never a good idea to leave them unsupervised regardless of the season.
Other measures recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration include placing a stuffed animal in the front seat as a reminder of a young passenger in the back, having the individual responsible for caring for the child call the parent when the young charge fails to show up, making checking the front and back a routine task or getting into the habit of always asking oneself, “Where’s Baby?”
Pay attention, people. Don’t leave children or pets in vehicles. Their lives are in your hands.