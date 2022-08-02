Hey, parents, want to ensure your child’s success in the classroom this year? Improve their chance of becoming successful in life?
It’s simple. Get involved in their education.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hey, parents, want to ensure your child’s success in the classroom this year? Improve their chance of becoming successful in life?
It’s simple. Get involved in their education.
Involvement, of course, means more than cheering for a son or daughter at an athletic competition. It means cheering them on throughout the learning process.
Even more than that, it means investing some degree of participation in their education, depending on a child’s maturity and grasp of what is being taught. While encouragement and praise are stimulus enough for some children, others need more than sideline applause. They require hands-on assistance.
Not every child absorbs or comprehends certain subjects and topics as quickly or as well as others. It is not a failing. It is a fact, one that parents can mitigate or help their child overcome with patience and assistance. Assistance may at times require outside help, but the teacher or school system may be able to be of service in this regard. At the very least, they should be able to point a parent in the right direction.
Engaging in conversation with children about what they learned should provide awareness of trouble areas or potential weaknesses. Mealtime presents an excellent opportunity for this. Ask about their school day. A question or two about what they learned will offer insight into their understanding of a subject.
Be sure to talk to a child’s teacher when the chance arises. Children are not always open about their own hurdles or difficulties. Some tend to be embarrassed. Many in this category are under the over-imaginative impression that they are supposed to know everything. Remind them that no one is born knowing everything. Studying and overcoming obstacles yield knowledge. Running away from obstacles does not.
Parents, you are the pilots in the lives of your children. Teachers are a major copilot, but it should be remembered that they are but one of many copilots in preparing young minds for the world of adulthood.
Guide them. When necessary, assist them or lead them to where they can find help.
This is food for thought for all moms and dads who have children in school. It is especially noteworthy now to parents in Glynn County, where the public school will reopen for a new year of learning Aug. 9.
On a recent warm and clear evening on Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons, as beachgoers lounged in the sand and waded into the waves, a group of volunteers circled around the island’s most recently hatched sea turtle nest.
Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.
What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.
Corrina Simpson stood before a crowd at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday and shared some of the most personal details of a dark chapter in her life.
Aspiring homebuyers and real estate agents face an ongoing battle to find affordable housing both in Glynn County and throughout the rest of the United States.
Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.