On Wednesday, Glynn County gave the public a chance to watch the elections staff test the voting machines for the upcoming general election and a chance to ask questions about the county’s proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that will be voted on in a couple of months.
The problem is not many people took advantage of either opportunity. Turnout for both events was fairly low with few stopping by either session.
There are a few reasons why the turnout could have been low. The board of elections’ voting machine test occurred during the day, and a lot of people have jobs and other things that need to be done. The SPLOST open house was later in the afternoon, but again it’s not easy to adjust schedules for such events — especially during the week on a school night.
Still, given the controversy that exists around the 2020 election and the fervor that have accompanied previous SPLOST proposals, it seems like there should have been more than a smattering of people in attendance.
Elections board member Tommy Clark was hoping more of the public would attend Wednesday’s demonstration so that there would be trust in the election process.
“There have been lots of complaints about voting irregularities,” Clark said. “I wanted the public to see.”
It should be noted that none of those complaints have been tied to Glynn County. The lack of a turnout for Wednesday’s event could also be seen as a vote of confidence in how well our own elections board does its job. For those who have a problem with the machines themselves or the process, there was still a lot that could have been gained by attending the test.
As for SPLOST, Election Day is still weeks away and there are a lot of resources available for people to see what is being proposed. It may not be on the mind of many voters at the moment, but the open house was a great opportunity to talk with city and county employees so they can explain why they think they need a SPLOST.
If you missed either event, you haven’t completely missed the boat just yet. Voting machines will continue to be tested, and the public can watch the process. You just need to call the board of elections at 912-554-7060 so arrangements can be made. Another SPLOST open house is also slated for the Casino on St. Simons Island on Sept. 21.
If you have questions about voting machines or SPLOST, we encourage you to take advantage of the chances being presented by the county and the elections board. Such public forums are only helpful if the public shows up.