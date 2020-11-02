Tuesday will be a special day for the United States. It is the day we exercise our right to vote. Election Day is the bedrock of our by the people, for the people style of government. It is when we get to make our choice about who will lead us at all levels of government.
Of course, many have already cast their ballots. As of Friday night, Glynn County had received 9,670 mail-in ballots and close to 24,800 in-person early votes. The board of elections expects to see more than 34,500 mail-in and early in-person votes this year.
The number of early votes looks like they will pass the total votes cast in Glynn County in the 2016 election. That is quite the adjustment considering how voter turnout has been lamented in previous elections.
Of course, there is one obvious elephant in the room which likely contributed greatly to the early voting numbers. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made many consider how they will vote this year. Mail-in ballots and early voting provide voters with the chance to do their civic duty and helps mitigate the risks of catching the virus.
This is especially important for our elderly population, who vote as well as any other demographic but are also at a high risk from COVID-19.
If you have an absentee ballot but haven’t put it in the mail yet, we recommend you don’t. At this point, despite the hard work our postal workers have done this year, it will most likely take too long to be at the board of elections by Tuesday’s 7 p.m. deadline.
Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden urged any people that still have an absentee ballot to drop them off at one of three locations — the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island — by 7 p.m. Tuesday so that your vote counts.
For those of you who haven’t voted, you still have a chance Tuesday to cast your ballot. We encourage all registered voters who haven’t voted yet to do so. Too many people died to give us this right for us not to use it. Honor their memory and their sacrifice by doing your American duty and voting.
If you didn’t register to vote in this election, we encourage you to pay attention and see what you are missing. It’s hard to be mad about election results if you don’t participate in the process. Learn from this mistake, and register to vote so that you can join the process next time.
America was built on this foundation. If you choose not to participate, you are only hurting yourself as much as the country.