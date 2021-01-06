While 2021 is a new year, the problems of past years continue to haunt many in the area. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still causing a great deal of economic distress for many. Some issues residents are dealing with go back even further.
One of those issues is the damage dealt by Hurricane Irma in 2017. The massive storm brought torrential rain, hurricane-force winds and a massive storm surge to the Golden Isles.
The damage it left behind was great and not everyone had the means to make the necessary repairs. A new disaster recovery program is seeking to help those in need.
Residents in the cities of Brunswick, Kingsland and Albany are all eligible for some of the $8 million set aside to help the recovery efforts of those who need it the most.
Anyone questioning whether such a need still exists more than three years later should look at how many locally have already applied for help. More than 70 applicants have filed the paperwork to get help since the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Outreach Center opened just six weeks ago.
If you live in Brunswick and are still dealing with repairs related to Irma, we encourage you to take advantage of this process. There are four priority eligibility criteria, including low income residents, seniors over the age of 62, applicants that have at least one child and persons with disabilities.
If you have been denied help by other agencies due to property and title issues, you should try applying for this grant. People with such issues will be offered free assistance from the Georgia Heirs Property Law Program.
You can fill out a short survey and get a checklist of required documents at the outreach center at 503 Mansfield St. in downtown Brunswick or online at www.brunswickga.org.
The Golden Isles has been pretty lucky the past three hurricane seasons.
While there were some close calls with Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Isaias in 2020, we managed to avoid taking a direct hit from either storm. As we saw with Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, we can’t expect hurricanes to avoid our area forever.
If you haven’t been able to make needed repairs on your home, then consider applying for help from this grant. There is still time to apply and get the funds needed to make the needed repairs.
If the wheels of bureaucracy spin fast enough, hopefully those repairs can be made before the next hurricane season begins.