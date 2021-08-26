Our world is moving faster than it ever has before. All of us do what we can to eke out extra time where possible because time is still one of our most precious commodities.
In the grand scheme of life, 20 minutes may not seem like a lot of time. It is barely the length of a TV sitcom, which usually have a running time of around 22 minutes when you take out the commercials. It’s barely enough time to get in some light exercise or to a cook a quick meal.
While it may not seem like a lot, that 20 minutes could have a big impact on your child’s future.
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia has relaunched its “Read Together 20 Minutes Every Day” campaign, which promotes the importance of reading with a child every day to improve school readiness and success.
Studies have shown that how well a child reads has an effect on their performance in school. Students who aren’t reading at their grade level by the time they reach third grade are more likely to drop out of school.
Some students are behind from the moment they start kindergarten. That’s why the Children’s Reading Foundation has provided instruction for parents on getting ready for kindergarten.
Part of that is having parents read at least 20 minutes with their child everyday. Just those 20 minutes of reading can help promote brain development, attention and creativity within a young child. It also helps build their vocabulary, a crucial aspect to early success in the classroom.
We all know how impressionable young children are — just ask any parent who is trying to stifle some bad language so that their young child doesn’t pick it up. Children that young are very impressionable, which means that is the perfect time to try to instill good habits such as reading.
It’s also a skill they will use everyday for the rest of their lives. Not being able to read at a high level is a detriment in many ways, especially as our society becomes more technologically advanced. We are a world becoming more connected every day, but a lot of those connections are only made through means of communication that involve reading.
Reading, like any other skill, must be practiced to master it. Taking a little time with your kids now to prioritize its importance will go a long way to ensuring they have a bright future.